This is Findlay City Schools Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week.

“Our teachers and staff mean the world to us, and we’re thrilled to celebrate them this week,” the school district said on Facebook.

“Shout out a teacher or staff member who made a difference to you.”

Superintendent Dr. Andy Hatton says they have a great team at FCS.

“When I say the team I mean everyone from administrators to teachers to the food service staff to the bus drivers.”