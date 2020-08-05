FCS To Seek Approval Of Smaller Levy In November

The Findlay City Schools Board of Education voted Wednesday morning to place a smaller levy on the November ballot than the one that was defeated on Tuesday and in April.

The 3.9 mill levy would cost taxpayers significantly less than the 5.9 mill levy that suffered back to back defeats.

The school district says the 3.9 mill levy on the November 3rd ballot will cost a homeowner $136.50 annually for each $100,000 of home value.

The 5.9 mill levy that failed would have cost a homeowner $206.50 for each $100,000 of home value.

Superintendent Troy Roth says some cuts were made after the April defeat, and even if the smaller levy is approved in November, even deeper cuts will still have to be made.

The unofficial results from the Hancock County Board of Elections show the levy failing on Tuesday by a vote of 3,160 to 2,639 or 54 percent to 45 percent.

The same levy was defeated in the April 28th primary by a vote of 4,438 to 3,979, or 52 to 46 percent.