FCS Warning Students About Participating In TikTok Challenge

Findlay City Schools says students who participate in any offensive TikTok challenges could face disciplinary action and possible law enforcement involvement.

The school district sent a letter to parents and guardians asking them to talk with their kids about the severe consequences of participating in the challenges.

The school district says the “disturbing” challenges are planned throughout the year and include stealing and damaging school property and assaulting school personnel.

The October challenge is “Slap a Staff Member.”

Superintendent Troy Roth in the letter to parents said, “Findlay City Schools will continue to ensure that our students understand our expectations and standards for acceptable behavior and conduct.”