Federal Judge Rules Ohio’s New Voting Laws Violate Rights

(ONN) – A federal judge ruled that Ohio’s strict new election laws violate the rights of people with disabilities who rely on caregivers or family members to return their absentee ballots.

The state law violates the federal Voting Rights Act and can no longer be enforced.

The League of Women Voters of Ohio brought the suit.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that 35 states now allow someone else to return a voter’s absentee ballot.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank Larose disagrees and is exploring a challenge to the ruling.