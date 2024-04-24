Feedback Being Sought On Transit Service In Hancock County

(From HHWP Community Action Commission)

HATS Transportation, a program of the Hancock Hardin Wyandot Putnam Community Action Commission, is currently undertaking a transit development study for Findlay and Hancock County.

HATS provides public transit services to the county in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration.

The study will determine what mode of service would best benefit those in Findlay and Hancock County who don’t have access to transportation to work, medical appointments and other needed services.

The transit development study is in its final stages and the plan, formulated by Nygard Nelson Associates based on community and rider input, has come up with three possible options for future transit service in Hancock County.

The short survey outlines those options and gives the community a chance to voice their opinions and concerns.

The survey can be accessed by clicking on this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HancockTDP6