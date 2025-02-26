Feedback Sought In Community Policing Survey

(From the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office)

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Tiffin University to do some Community Engagement and collect responses through a Community Policing Survey for both our Agency and the Tiffin Police Department.

This is confidential and will take less than 10 minutes of your time and help us get feedback directly from the citizens we serve.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation and participation in this community wide survey.

Use the QR code below to get started!

-Sheriff Stevens