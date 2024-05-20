FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Opening In Findlay

A temporary FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open in Findlay to assist Hancock County residents in their recovery from the March 14 tornadoes.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the center to help people apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster-resistant, and get their questions answered in person.

The temporary center will located at the Hancock County Engineer’s Office at 1900 Lima Avenue in Findlay.

Hours: Tues. May 21 – Thurs. May 23, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The center will close on Thursday, May 23 at 5:00 p.m.

To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC.

Survivors may visit any center for assistance.

As tornadoes hit Ohio on March 14th, an EF-1 touched down in southwest Hancock County severely damaging some houses and barns.