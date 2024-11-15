FEMA Flood Mitigation Grant Secured Pending Final Approvals

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay and Hancock County Commissioners are pleased to announce that the City of Findlay, on behalf of the entire community, has been conditionally approved for a $24 million Flood Hazard Mitigation Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to advance ongoing flood mitigation efforts in Hancock County. This grant, under FEMA’s Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) program, is pending final FEMA approval, which includes a National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) compliance review and confirmation of a positive cost-benefit ratio. If awarded, the funds will significantly support two vital flood mitigation projects, marking an important step forward in Hancock County’s commitment to reduce flood risks and enhance safety for its residents, said Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn.

A preliminary call was held on October 30 with FEMA Region V and Ohio Emergency Management Agency representatives to discuss the conditional approval. The FMA grant is anticipated to provide $19 million for the construction of the Eagle Creek Flood Basin and an additional $5 million for benching projects, including those between Cory Street and the CSX tracks and around the Norfolk Southern (NS) railroad bridge. Pending final approval, grant funds will likely be available within 6 to 9 months. No construction on these projects will commence until formal grant approval is granted.

The City of Findlay and Hancock County Commissioners remain dedicated to flood mitigation efforts, with the goal of enhancing community resilience and reducing future flood risks. Therefore, the Hancock County Commissioners and City of Findlay are working to finalize a Memorandum of Agreement with the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District to move forward with allocating local funds toward the critical Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge replacement. The agreement is expected to be executed by the end of this year and the project to be put out to bid in early 2025. These projects, in coordination with state and federal partners, represent substantial progress in the city’s long-term flood protection strategy. Formal approvals are anticipated within the coming months, and updates will be provided as they become available.

Flood Mitigation Background and Updates

Eagle Creek Flood Basin

The Eagle Creek Flood Basin project represents a cornerstone of the city’s flood mitigation plan. Acquisition of the final two properties for the Basin’s construction is expected to conclude by year-end, and a formal construction permit for the embankment and spillway has been issued by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Dam Safety section. The Basin’s construction will be funded through the FMA grant, if approved, and remaining funds from $60 million in grants provided by the State of Ohio over the last 7 years. Construction bidding will begin upon final approval of the FMA grant.

Additional Benching Projects

If approved, the FMA grant will also fund additional benching projects, while the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) Brownfield program may provide up to $1 million for necessary soil remediation east of Main Street and south of Clinton Court. Hancock Regional Planning Commission submitted a Brownfield grant application, and Civil Engineering Consultants (CEC) and Stantec are preparing soil remediation specifications to be included in the benching project bid.

Norfolk Southern (NS) Railroad Bridge

A critical project in addressing flood mitigation, the NS bridge replacement, is currently being facilitated by a $7.1 million RAISE grant from the Federal Rail Administration to the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD). Hancock County and the City of Findlay have committed up to $5 million and $4.6 million, respectively, to cover local funding requirements. A Memorandum of Agreement outlining these commitments is currently in front of Findlay City Council for approval with execution expected by the end of the year. The NS bridge project and associated benching will be coordinated to streamline federal review and ensure timely project progression.

Hydraulic Improvements Phase 1

Following the successful completion of the initial benching project in October of 2024, between Howard Run and the NS railroad, Stantec is preparing a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR) for FEMA to designate properties no longer within the floodplain due to lower water surface elevations achieved through these improvements.

Successful Completion of 68/15 Interchange Improvements

The 68/15 interchange, vital to the city’s infrastructure and connected to the flood mitigation strategy through adjustments to Township Road 80, officially opened to traffic on November 4. This project, funded by a Federal grant administered by the Ohio Department of Transportation and a 20% local share from the City of Findlay, is an important infrastructure enhancement for the region.