Fewer Deaths On Ohio Roads Over New Year’s Holiday

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there were 10 deaths from crashes on Ohio’s roadways during the 2021-2022 New Year’s holiday reporting period, according to provisional statistics.

The 10 deaths is a decrease from the four-day reporting period last year, when 14 fatalities were reported.

Of the 10 deaths, three were OVI-related and four were the result of not wearing a seat belt when available.

Troopers made 2,575 traffic enforcement contacts over the 2021-2022 New Year’s holiday reporting period including 229 OVI arrests, 59 distracted driving and 288 safety belt citations.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.

A statistical analysis of the Highway Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available by clicking here.