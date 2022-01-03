Local News WFIN Top Story 

Fewer Deaths On Ohio Roads Over New Year’s Holiday

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there were 10 deaths from crashes on Ohio’s roadways during the 2021-2022 New Year’s holiday reporting period, according to provisional statistics.

The 10 deaths is a decrease from the four-day reporting period last year, when 14 fatalities were reported.

Of the 10 deaths, three were OVI-related and four were the result of not wearing a seat belt when available.

Troopers made 2,575 traffic enforcement contacts over the 2021-2022 New Year’s holiday reporting period including 229 OVI arrests, 59 distracted driving and 288 safety belt citations.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.

A statistical analysis of the Highway Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available by clicking here.

 

 

 