FFD Asking For Help With Hydrants After Snow Storm

The Findlay Fire Department is asking people to be a good neighbor and to clear the snow from around the nearest fire hydrant.

Fire Chief Josh Eberle says people can really help themselves, their neighbors and the fire department by making sure hydrants are visible and accessible.

“We don’t expect it to be 100 percent cleared. The main thing is that you can see it easily and get to it without too much trouble.”

He says the fire department has crews out looking for hydrants that might not be accessible and clearing the snow from around them, and he says it would be a big help if you could lend a hand as well.

The chief says this is a great opportunity to talk with your kids about fire safety, too.

And people can reply to the fire department’s Facebook page with a picture of their family shoveling around their hydrant.