FFD Asking People To Resolve To Be Fire Safe In New Year

The Findlay Fire Department says one of your New Year’s resolutions should be to resolve to be fire safe.

One of the most important steps to becoming fire safe is installing smoke alarms inside every sleeping area and on every level of your home.

We spoke with Inspector Eric Wilkins, who told us that there’s nothing in our houses that’s more important to our safety than a smoke detector.

He says batteries should be replaced every six months and smoke detectors last about ten years before they should be replaced.

People are also urged to have carbon monoxide detectors in their home as well.

Other steps to becoming fire safe include:

-Develop a home fire escape plan that includes knowing two ways out of every room.

-Have an ABC multipurpose, dry chemical fire extinguisher nearby.

-Keep anything that can burn at least three feet from all heat sources, including furnaces, space heaters wood stoves and candles.