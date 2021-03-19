FFD Conducts High-Angle Rope Rescue Training

Members of the Findlay Fire Department Technical Rescue Team recently conducted a 3-day high-angle rescue course at the Owens Center for Emergency Preparedness.

Chief Josh Eberle says the course progressed from a review of basic rope rescue procedures up to advanced hands-on rescue scenarios involving simulated victims.

He says team functionality is one of the benefits they get from working together as a group during training scenarios like this.

Chief Eberle says Technical Rescue calls are low-frequency, high-risk emergencies that require continual training.