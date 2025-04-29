Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

FFD Reminding Drivers To Pay Attention To Crosswalks

Local News

(From the Findlay Fire Department)

Sparky has some tips for drivers crossing crosswalks!

– Slow down and be prepared to stop: Always be alert for pedestrians in crosswalks.

– Yield the right-of-way to pedestrians: Stop and remain stopped until pedestrians have cleared the lane.

– Avoid distractions: Keep your attention on the road and avoid using phones, radios, or other distractions.

– Don’t pass a vehicle stopped at a crosswalk: A stopped car may indicate a pedestrian is crossing.