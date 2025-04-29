FFD Reminding Drivers To Pay Attention To Crosswalks

(From the Findlay Fire Department)

Sparky has some tips for drivers crossing crosswalks!

– Slow down and be prepared to stop: Always be alert for pedestrians in crosswalks.

– Yield the right-of-way to pedestrians: Stop and remain stopped until pedestrians have cleared the lane.

– Avoid distractions: Keep your attention on the road and avoid using phones, radios, or other distractions.

– Don’t pass a vehicle stopped at a crosswalk: A stopped car may indicate a pedestrian is crossing.