FFD Reminding Drivers To Pay Attention To Crosswalks
(From the Findlay Fire Department)
Sparky has some tips for drivers crossing crosswalks!
– Slow down and be prepared to stop: Always be alert for pedestrians in crosswalks.
– Yield the right-of-way to pedestrians: Stop and remain stopped until pedestrians have cleared the lane.
– Avoid distractions: Keep your attention on the road and avoid using phones, radios, or other distractions.
– Don’t pass a vehicle stopped at a crosswalk: A stopped car may indicate a pedestrian is crossing.