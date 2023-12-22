FFE Director No Longer On Administrative Leave

Findlay City Schools says Findlay First Edition Director Kevin Manley returned to his teaching position on Thursday.

He had been on administrative leave since the end of November when the school district announced that an investigation was underway into reports regarding student behavior and the culture of the Findlay First Edition program “that do not align with our values and expectations for our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Andy Hatton.

Dr. Hatton made clear at the November 27 school board meeting that the reports did not include allegations of boundary issues involving FFE Director Kevin Manley and students.

Dr. Hatton said the school district retained a third-party investigator to conduct an unbiased comprehensive investigation.

Findlay City Schools says the interview phase of the investigation has concluded and they are awaiting the final findings of the investigation.