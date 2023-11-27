FFE Investigation Underway, Director On Administrative Leave

Findlay City Schools says there is an investigation underway into reports regarding student behavior and the culture of the Findlay First Edition program “that do not align with our values and expectations for our students,” Superintendent Dr. Andy Hatton said at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Dr. Hatton says the school district has retained a third-party investigator to conduct an unbiased comprehensive investigation.

Dr. Hatton made clear that the reports do not include allegations of boundary issues involving FFE Director Kevin Manley and students.

Dr. Hatton’s full statement is below.

The school district says Manley has been placed on administrative leave.

According to the school district website, Manley is in his 32nd year of teaching with Findlay City Schools and directs three concert choirs and the Findlay First Edition show choir.

Dr. Hatton said, as the investigation is ongoing he is unable to provide any more information at this time.

“FFE is a treasured program that is rich in talent and onstage excellence, therefore, in the meantime, our top priorities will be focusing on student wellbeing and belonging and working diligently to keep the season moving forward.”