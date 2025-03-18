FHCPL Celebrating Imagination Library Ohio Milestone

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio has reached a remarkable milestone– over **20 MILLION** books delivered to children under five throughout Ohio!

As the proud Local Program Partner for Hancock County, we’ve mailed 168,421 of those wonderful stories, ensuring every family with young children can register to receive books at NO cost!

Let’s keep inspiring a love for reading together!

Sign up your child today: OhioImaginationLibrary.org