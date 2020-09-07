FHCPL Celebrating Library Card Sign-Up Month

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

They’re urging their more than 30,000 library cardholders to send them a photo on social media of themselves with their library card along with the tag #FHCPLShowUsYourLibraryCard and a winner will be chosen to receive a gift card to downtown Findlay.

And people who don’t have a card yet are encouraged to sign up for one.

Director Sarah Clevidence says most years the library staff would use their time at the Hancock County Fair to share the benefits of having a library card with the community.

But since there was no fair this year, the library is asking cardholders to share with their family and friends about a great book they checked out from the library or a great selection for movie night you found at the library.

The library says, with the public’s help, they can go beyond their original goal of every child to every member of the community as a library card cardholder.

Get more on National Library Card Sign-Up Month here.