FHCPL Celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is encouraging people who don’t have one yet to get a library card during National Library Card Sign-Up Month in September.

Library Director Sarah Clevidence says at the library they believe there’s nothing more empowering than getting your own library card.

“It gives you access to technology, resources and services to help you pursue your passions and your dreams.”

“This year, we’re thrilled to have Optimus Prime from the TRANSFORMERS as our special ambassador, highlighting that there’s more than meets the eye at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library.”