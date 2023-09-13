FHCPL Celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is encouraging people who don’t have one yet to get a library card during National Library Card Sign-Up Month in September.

Library Director Sarah Clevidence says at the library they believe there’s nothing more empowering than getting your own library card.

“It gives you access to technology, resources and services to help you pursue your passions and your dreams.”

Sarah says 27,047 members of the community are currently library card holders and they’d like to sign up a lot more during National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

Get more details by clicking here.