FHCPL Celebrating National Library Week

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

Ready, set, library! National Library Week is April 7–13, 2024, and the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library encourages everyone in the community to visit the library to take part in the festivities and explore all the library has to offer.

Director Sarah Clevidence says libraries are places where everyone belongs and the library is grateful to be able to be a part of so many people’s lives.

Libraries give us a green light to experience something truly special: a place to connect with others, learn new skills, and pursue our passions through book clubs, storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures, and more.

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library offers a wide array of programs, classes and resources. Libraries also play a pivotal role in economic development by providing resources and support for job seekers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses.

No matter where you find yourself on the roadmap through life’s journey—preparing for a new career, launching a business, raising a family, or settling into retirement—we offer the resources and support you need! So, get ready to explore, become inspired, and connect with others this National Library Week. The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is there for you, all the way to the finish line.

Visit us this week to enter to win a fabulous gift basket!