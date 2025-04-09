FHCPL Celebrating National Library Week

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

What draws people to the library? Everything! From books and digital resources to job assistance and creative programming, libraries are essential to thriving communities.

National Library Week, April 6–12, 2025, is a time to celebrate the many ways libraries bring people together, spark imagination, and support lifelong learning.

Director Sarah Clevidence says everyone belongs at the library and they are grateful to be able to be a part of so many people’s lives.

At the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, we invite the community to join the celebration. Whether you’re a longtime patron or haven’t visited in a while, now is the perfect time to explore all the library has to offer. Come in and see our new look with fresh new colors and redesign to make your visit more enjoyable and convenient. Your library provides unique programs and services, such as free Wi-Fi, digital collections, career help, and more ensuring that everyone has access to resources that educate, inspire, and connect.

Whatever draws you in, the library has something for everyone. Whether you’re launching a business, raising a family, or embracing retirement, we’re here to support your journey. Libraries serve as hubs for learning, creativity, and connection, helping people of all ages explore new ideas and opportunities.

To celebrate the theme of “Drawn to the Library”, thanks to generous sponsorship from the Friends of the Library, we are raffling off a gorgeous art set, one for children and one for adults. Visit us this week to enter to win this amazing set and celebrate libraries with us.