FHCPL Celebrating National Library Week

National Library Week is April 4th through the 10th.

Sarah Clevidence, Director of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library says the pandemic has presented big challenges and their staff has really risen to the challenge.

The theme of this year’s National Library Week is “Welcome to your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of the building.

Sarah says libraries are places where everyone belongs.

Sarah says the library continues to be grateful to be able to be a part of so many people’s lives.

As part of the week’s festivities, Wednesday is National Library Outreach Day and they’ll be celebrating the arrival of their new bookmobile which will be parked out front with a ribbon cutting scheduled for 1 p.m.

Sarah (pictured below) has been with the library since 1996 when she got a part-time job there as a teenager.

She became director in January of 2020.