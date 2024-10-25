FHCPL Celebrating Ten Years Of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is celebrating ten years of participating in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

A celebration will be held on Saturday, November 16 from 10 to 1.

Since launching in Tennessee in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world.

The Imagination Library mails more than 1.8 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to children from birth to age five.

The library’s Brittany Lutes was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the program and how they’ll be celebrating the 10th anniversary.