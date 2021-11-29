FHCPL ‘Give The Gift Of Reading’ Program

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is once again giving library patrons the opportunity to share the joy of books with children during the annual “Give the Gift of Reading” program.

Donations will support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Each $25 donated provides a Hancock County child with an age appropriate book delivered to their home monthly for one year.

A new carefully selected book will be mailed, in the child’s name, to his or her home each and every month from birth until he or she turns five years of age.

Donations may be made at the Circulation Services desk, the Arlington Branch Library or the Bookmobile.

Donations made to the Hancock Literacy Fund at the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation help support the program in perpetuity.

For more information, call 419-422-1712.