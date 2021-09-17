FHCPL Handing Out A Lot Of Free COVID Testing Kits

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library has been giving out a lot of free COVID testing kits the last few weeks as cases have surged.

The library started making the at-home testing kits available to the public in early March.

Joel Mantey, adult services manager for the library, says they gave out around 200 in March, around 100 in April and fewer than 100 in May, June and July.

But he says they handed out around 500 in August and already in September they’ve handed out well over 1,000.

We spoke to Joel on Thursday and he said on Wednesday they gave out nearly 400 of the testing kits.

He says the Ohio Department of Health has been good with restocking them with kits on the few occasions that they’ve run out.

Joel recommends that people call ahead to make sure they have kits available, and if you’re symptomatic, request curbside service and they’ll bring them out to you.

To request a kit, stop by the reference desk or ask for one through the curbside service by calling 419-422-1712.