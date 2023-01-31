FHCPL Holding Writing Contest For Kids

Children of Hancock County with a passion for literature have an opportunity to express their creative side in Findlay-Hancock County Public Library’s Tell-a-Tale Short Story Contest.

Beginning February 1, 2023, young scribes from kindergarten through 5th grade who live in Hancock County or attend a Hancock County School may submit an original story that is no more than 350 words in length.

Stories must be submitted to the library with a signed entry form before February 28, 2023. Illustrations and/or cover art is encouraged, but not required. Prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place winners in each grade level at an awards ceremony in April.

The winning stories being published in the 2023 Tell-A-Tale book to be circulated at the library. Writers are free to use their imaginations and write about whatever they wish. Full contest rules, entry forms, writing exercises, and more are posted at findlaylibrary.org/content/tell-a-tale.

The library has partnered with University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum for the cover illustration portion of the contest. Any child submitting a story for Tell-A-Tale will automatically have the cover illustration of their story entered into the cover illustration contest. A group of volunteers from Mazza will judge the illustrations and rank the top three illustrations in each grade level.

All winning illustrations will be printed in the 2023 Tell-A-Tale book. All eligible illustrations must be submitted with a story to be judged.

To help contestants get started on their writing, the library is hosting a Young Writers Workshop on Thursday, February 9 at 6 p.m. in the Lindamood Room at the library. Attendees will learn how to write a story by playing fun writing games.

This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

For more information about the contest, please go to findlaylibrary.org/content/tell-a-tale, or contact the library at 419-422-1712.