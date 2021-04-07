FHCPL Holds Ribbon-Cutting For New Bookmobile

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library unveiled its new Bookmobile on Wednesday.

The Chamber of Commerce helped out with a ribbon-cutting in the front parking lot and then people were able to tour the new bookmobile. (video below)

We spoke with library Director Sarah Clevidence at the celebration.

She says the new bookmobile will help them continue to be able to reach patrons in communities like Arcadia, Jenera, Vanlue and others.

The new bookmobile is replacing the one they’ve been using since 2005.

The bookmobile travels to nine locations around the county, visiting the smaller villages in the library’s service area on a weekly basis to deliver services to people where they are.

This is National Library Week and the new bookmobile was unveiled on Wednesday which was National Library Outreach Day

The theme of this year’s National Library Week is “Welcome to your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of the building.