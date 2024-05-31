FHCPL Kicking Off Summer Reading Program

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library invites the community to join in on the joy of reading with the 2024 Summer Reading Program,“Adventure Begins at Your Library”!

Join us at the main library on June 3 at 10 AM for a special kick-off party! There will be special SummerREAD activities from 10 AM – 1 PM and again from 4 PM – 6 PM.

Come and enjoy our obstacle course, face painting, inflatable archery and more!

The kick-off party at the Arlington Branch is scheduled for June 8 from 11AM – 2 PM, and will include games, crafts and snacks. Enjoy exciting summer activities and programs at the library that encourage curiosity all summer long. Participants are encouraged to celebrate the “Adventure Begins at Your Library” theme and share in the adventure of reading!

SummerREAD registration begins on June 3, and is open to all ages, infant through adult at findlaylibrary.readsquared.com.

The library is providing a free gift book to all early literacy, children, and teen registrants. This summer, the library is again using an online platform, READsquared, for participants to keep track of their reading progress.

Participants can earn great prizes by logging reading, writing a review, or completing fun activities. There will be weekly drawings for amazing prizes.

If you prefer not to track your reading online, there will be paper forms available at the library to log reading progress.