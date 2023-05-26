FHCPL Kicking Off SummerREAD Program

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

Readers of all ages are encouraged to keep reading during the summer months and celebrate friendship and kindness as The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library presents “SummerREAD-All Together Now,” their summer reading program.

Activities include crafts, art projects, games and puzzles, science and engineering experiments, and of course, reading. Partners for exciting, new programs include The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, the Lima Symphony Orchestra, Hancock Park District, the Greater Cleveland Aquarium, and more.

SummerREAD registration is open to all ages, infant through adult. The library is providing a free gift book to all early literacy, children’s and teen registrants.

This summer, the library is again using an online platform, READsquared, for participants to keep track of their reading progress. Registration for “All Together Now” begins on May 28 at findlaylibrary.readsquared.com, and all programs are free of charge.

Participants can earn great prizes by logging reading, writing a review, or completing fun activities. There will be weekly drawings for great prizes. If you prefer not to track your reading online, there will be paper forms available at the library to log reading progress.

Families are invited to join in reading together, and to attend programs such as Storytime in the Park, an escape room, Symphony Storytime, Family Book Bingo, and Family Night: Treasure Hunt at the Oakwoods Nature Preserve. Teen activities include Teen Book Bingo, a virtual Zoom program to hear about Aquatic Careers and Animal Conservation with the Greater Cleveland Aquarium, Sand Art & Succulents, and a Teen Game Night.

Adults can enjoy book discussions, cooking programs, crafts, a grant writing program, and many more informative presentations. Please check the library’s website at findlaylibrary.org for more information on programming by clicking on the Calendar tab.

Brittany Lutes, Youth Services Manager at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library said of the SummerREAD program, “Each year our library staff work hard to plan and organize a fun and engaging lineup of summer programming. This year with our SummerREAD theme of “All Together Now” we are especially proud of the many opportunities to come together as a community and celebrate each other through reading, activities, and programs. We hope everyone else will be as excited as we are!”

Be sure to check the library’s Facebook page for updates, surprises, and entertaining contests all summer.

SummerREAD is generously sponsored by The Friends of the Library.

For more information, call the library at 419-422-1712 or check the website at findlaylibrary.org.