FHCPL Looking Forward To Seeing Everyone Again

While the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library has been doing a great job serving the community during the pandemic they can’t wait for things to get back to normal.

“All of the staff misses seeing the public in our library every day,” said Director Sarah Clevidence.

“We can’t wait to get back to normal and have all those people come through our doors again.”

Clevidence says, since they closed on March 14th, they’ve seen a big increase in patrons taking advantage of their digital resources like Hoopla and OverDrive.

She says OverDrive use is up 75 percent and Hoopla is up 60 percent.

The library has also made nearly 400 digital library cards since they closed about a month ago, which is significantly more than the number of library cards issued in a usual month’s time.

Click here for more on how the library is staying connected with people during the closure, for more details on their digital programming and to request a digital library card.