FHCPL Offering Extended Hours

The Findlay-Hancock County Library will be extending its hours on Monday.

Beginning Monday, August 31st the library will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The library will remain closed on Sundays.

“The staff is looking forward to being able to serve our community for more hours once again,” said Joel Mantey, Adult Services Manager.

“With school starting up, it’s important to remember that the library is here with print resources, but that we have a multitude of digital resources that you can access from home 24/7. Staff would be happy to walk you through access either in person or over the phone”.

COVID-19 protocols that were instituted for when the library reopened on June 15th will remain in place, such as the wearing of masks and social distancing.

People not feeling well are encouraged to not enter the library and instead use the library’s curbside service, which is still available. You can call 419-422-1712 to make an appointment to pick up your items.