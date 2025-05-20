FHCPL Planning Art-Themed SummerREAD Program

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

Each year, the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library joins libraries across the state in hosting SummerREAD, a program that encourages readers of all ages to keep reading all summer long. For school-age kids, it’s a fun way to prevent the summer slide and stay on track for the next school year!

During the 2024 SummerREAD: 1,436 participants

11,986 books read

321,814 minutes logged

That’s an average of 214 books finished every single day of SummerREAD!

But SummerREAD is more than just reading for prizes—it’s about learning, creativity, and connection. Throughout our 8-week program, more than 8,600 youth attended 214 exciting programs, including Symphony Storytime, Escape Rooms, Drawing Club, Teen Car Maintenance Workshop …and so much more!

We’re already planning an art-themed SummerREAD for 2025, and we can’t wait to share what’s coming next!