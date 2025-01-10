FHCPL Replacing Carpet & Updating Paint, Doing Some Reorganizing

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will be replacing carpet and updating paint in part of the library and reorganizing the youth, teen, media and genealogy collections in a project starting January 27.

The collection reorganization includes merging the Media Services Department with the Adult Services Department service desks into one service point and moving the teen collection to the area vacated by Media Services. The genealogy collection will be moved to where the Teen collection is currently. The media collection will be moved to the current Genealogy space.

The much-anticipated project will give the library a colorful, brand-new look and the movement of departments will allow the library to maximize the space available.

The work will be done in phases, from January 27 – February 7, with the library remaining open during the first phase. The Youth Services and Media Services Department will be closed to patrons from January 27 to approximately February 7, but patrons may still request those items by using the catalog on our website at findlaylibrary.org to place items on hold for pick up.

The library will be closed on February 3 and 4 as new flooring is installed on the stairway leading into the main level of the library and new carpeting installed near the circulation desk.

The library will reopen on February 5, as crews continue painting and carpeting in the Media Services Department.

Director Sarah Clevidence said of the changes, “We are excited to bring some color into the library through paint and carpet. While we understand that shifting collections can be challenging as our patrons and staff adjust to the new locations, we believe these changes will help the library make the best use of the space available in our building. We look forward to showing off these long-anticipated updates.”

The project is being funded by specific resources that have been earmarked for capital improvements.