FHCPL Seeking Feedback For Strategic Plan

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is asking for help from the community in preparation for their next strategic plan.

With help from the State Library of Ohio, a survey was created for community input.

In order to better serve patrons, the library is asking residents to take a short survey on a variety of library topics to assist in planning the future of the library in the coming years.

The survey will be available until April 5th. Click here to take the survey.

The survey is also available at the library in hard copy, and by way of a handout with a QR code that leads to the survey so it can be conveniently taken on your mobile device in a matter of minutes.

If you choose a paper copy, when completed, the survey can be returned to the administration office at the library.

For any questions regarding the survey, contact the library at 419-422-1712.