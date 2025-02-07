FHCPL Shares Update On Its Refresh And Layout Changes

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

Thank you for your patience as we work to improve your library experience!

We wanted to share an update and some photos with you of the progress.

We knew we had huge collections for you to choose from, but realized just how MUCH when we started moving them to temporary shelving to make room for carpeting!

Take a look at these pictures to see if you can guess where in the library each photo was taken.

As many of you know, we’ve had several departments closed this week.

The Children’s Department and the Genealogy Department will remain closed for a while longer, but you can still request items through the catalog or by asking a staff member for assistance.

Hang in there – we’re almost done!

Here’s the GOOD NEWS! The Media Services Department is expected to open on Saturday, February 8, with access to DVDs.

The CD and audiobook collection will still be inaccessible to patrons, but can be requested.

We also expect the Youth Services Department to reopen on Wednesday, February 12.