FHCPL Urging Everyone To Get A Library Card

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is encouraging people who don’t have one yet to get a library card during National Library Card Sign-Up Month in September.

Library Director Sarah Clevidence says at the library they believe there’s nothing more empowering than getting your own library card.

“It gives you access to technology, resources and services to help you pursue your passions and your dreams.”

Sarah says 29,638 members of the community are currently library card holders and they’d like to sign up a lot more during National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

She says at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, patrons of all ages can always find their favorite books, as well as a variety of educational resources and activities, including early literacy programs, homework help online, Northstar Digital Literacy, entertaining children’s, teens and adult programs, and streaming services Hoopla and Libby.

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, along with libraries everywhere continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community.

To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, click here.