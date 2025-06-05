FHCPL’s 2025 SummerREAD Program Underway

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is thrilled to announce your 2025 SummerREAD Program theme: Color Our World! For 2025, we invite you to embark on a journey of art and creativity, celebrating the myriad ways in which art enriches our lives. Our program is designed to inspire and engage readers of all ages through an array of artistic expressions.

An amazing kick off party is planned for June 2 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., with face painters here from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The evening party is scheduled from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Special guests will be here to help us celebrate and include The City of Findlay Parks & Recreation Department, Awakening Minds Art, and the Hancock County Farmers’ Market. The kick off party at the Arlington Branch is scheduled for Saturday, June 7 from 11 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. There will be crafters, snacks and plenty of games to play. Face painters will be there from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

SummerREAD registration is open to all ages, infant through adult. The library is providing a free gift book to all early literacy, children’s and teen registrants. This summer, the library is again using an online

platform, READsquared, for participants to keep track of their reading progress. Beginning June 2, patrons can register for SummerREAD at findlaylibrary.readsquared.com, and all programs are free of charge.

Participants can earn great prizes by logging reading, writing a review, or completing fun activities. Children and teens can earn completion prizes for each level completed, and all readers earn raffle tickets at each level for a prize drawing at the end of the program. The more you read, the more tickets you get to be entered into a grand prize drawing. If you prefer not to track your reading online, there will be paper forms available at the library to log reading progress.

Families are invited to join in reading together, and to attend programs such as Storytime in the Park, Makerspace, Symphony Storytime, and Family Night: Treasure Hunt at the Oakwoods Nature Preserve. Teen activities include Yarn Art, Mixed Media Mayhem, Tech Rest, and Pop-In Mini Glow Golf & Games. Adults can enjoy book discussions, The Musical Sounds of History, crafts, cooking, and many informative presentations. Please check the library’s website at findlaylibrary.org/events for more information on programming.

Be sure to stay updated on the library’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/fhcpl to receive updates, see surprises, and take part in entertaining contests all summer.

SummerREAD is generously sponsored by The Friends of the Library.

For more information, call the library at 419-422-1712 or check our website at findlaylibrary.org.