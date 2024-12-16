FHS AD Receives NIAAA Quality Program Assessment Award

(From Findlay City Schools)

Congratulations to our Findlay High School Athletic Director, Nate Weihrauch, who received the NIAAA Quality Program Assessment Award last night at the 2024 National Athletic Directors conference.

This is the highest award given to schools by NIAAA, and recognizes the incredible standards of excellence within Findlay High School athletics.

We are so proud of you, Mr. Weihrauch!

Weihrauch says this recognition is “a true testament to the Findlay City School District, coaches, staff, students, supporters, and Findlay community.”

Image 1: Mr. Weihrauch stands holding his plaque between two other men.

Image 2: Mr. Weihrauch and Mrs. Buck stand holding the plaque.

Image 3: Mr. Weihrauch stands holding his award with the two other Ohio recipients.