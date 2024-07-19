FHS Athletics Program Receives NIAAA’s Highest Honor

The Findlay High School athletics program has been named a 2024 recipient of the Quality Program Assessment Award presented by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association — the organization’s highest national honor.

Findlay High School Athletic Director Nate Weihrauch tells WFIN that the Quality Program Assessment “is a standard of excellence and is a reflection of our district, community, our amazing coaches, and all past, present and future student-athletes.”

Nate says Findlay is only the fourth school district in Ohio to achieve this recognition and it’s “a true testament to the Findlay City School District, coaches, staff, students, supporters, and Findlay community.”

In April, The Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (OIAAA) named Weihrauch the 2024 Athletic Director of the Year.