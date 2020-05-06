FHS Names Top Members Of Class, Prepares For Virtual Graduation

Findlay High School has named the valedictorian and salutatorian of the 2020 class and is preparing for a virtual graduation.

Megan Earhart earned the designation of valedictorian, while Michael Copeland is the salutatorian.

Assistant Principal Christine Siebeneck says Earhart and Copeland are two of 16 members of the senior class with a 4.0 GPA or better.

“All of them are involved in activities in school and out of school, it’s just a testament to the amount of time that they put in.”

She says this senior class is very impressive with a diverse skill set.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Findlay High School will have a virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 23rd at 10 a.m.

Siebeneck says their goal in planning the virtual ceremony was to preserve the rich traditions of a Findlay High School graduation ceremony.

For example, she says they will still have their choirs performing at the virtual graduation ceremony as well as the speech from the valedictorian, the reading of the graduate names and, of course, the turning of the tassels.

Each of the 337 seniors recently received a yard sign that was delivered by FCS staff and made possible by local businesses.