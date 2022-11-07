FHS Orchestra Program Putting On Concert

The Findlay High School Orchestra program is celebrating the cultures and countries around the globe with a concert entitled “Epic Adventure Around the World” on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. in the R.L. Heminger Auditorium at Findlay High School.

“We are showcasing a vast array of musical styles, from Celtic and mariachi,” says Ken Pressel, orchestra director, “and audiences will enjoy the commentary that showcases several different countries, including Kenya, Italy, India, Ireland, Egypt, Turkey, Mexico and Singapore.”

The Concert Strings ensemble will kick off the concert with two pieces followed by the Symphony Strings ensemble with four selections. The two groups will then combine for the final four selections of the show. The musical selections include Rhythms of Africa; Italian Holiday; Barcarolle; Maharaja; Highland Holiday; Temple of Artemis; The Great Pyramid; La Fiesta de Cuerdas; and Lion City.

“The students have been working hard preparing this music since the start of the school year and they are eager to showcase their musicianship and talent,” said Pressel.

The orchestras will be directed by Mr. Ken Pressel and Mr. Jeremy Sheets. This is Mr. Pressel’s 30th year teaching orchestra at Findlay City Schools and Mr. Jeremy Sheets’ second year of teaching orchestra at Findlay.

General admission tickets are $10 and will be available at the door the night of the concert.