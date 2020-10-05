FHS Principal Salutes Teachers On World Teachers’ Day

Monday was World Teachers’ Day.

Findlay High School Principal Ryan Imke says it’s always important to appreciate all that teachers do, and especially so this year considering the challenges the pandemic has been presenting.

“You cannot say enough about all the hard work that our teachers are doing, they are going above and beyond to meet the needs of our students on a daily basis.”

Imke said he believes every day should be teacher appreciation day.

The theme of World Teachers’ Day this year was “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future”.

Get more on World Teachers’ Day by clicking here.