FHS Rallying Around Fellow Trojan With Cancer

The Findlay High School Girls Basketball team had a show of support for one of their teammates who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Before the Thursday night game, Natalie Rakestraw’s teammates and friends lined up wearing shirts that read ‘Natalie Strong’ on the back as Natalie joined them on the court.

Natalie has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Disease, a type of lymphoma.

“Natalie is beginning a journey that will not always be easy,” her mom said on Facebook.

“She will undergo chemotherapy and other treatments. But we all know Natalie has a STRONG will, mind, attitude and spirit!!! We as a family are prepared to win this fight for Natalie!!!”

She says they have chosen to go to the James Cancer Hospital at the Ohio State University for Natalie’s care.

The basketball team will be collecting cash/gift card donations for the Rakestraw family to help support Natalie’s fight against the disease.

A donation box was available at the Thursday game and one will be available at the Saturday boys and girls games as well.

People can also consider sending a donation via Venmo to @Lori-Prusnek.

(above picture courtesy of @fhsLadyTrojans – Twitter)

Tonight we had the chance to witness the true beauty of sports… Moments created that will last a lifetime. It’s the people you meet along the journey that’ll really tell the score… 💜💜💜#NatalieStrong #fighthard #YesUcan @FHSAthletic @fhstrojanclub @FCSTrojans @FindlayHS pic.twitter.com/V64v13zSG9 — FHSGirls Basketball (@fhsLadyTrojans) January 29, 2021