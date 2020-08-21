FHS Readying For Fall Sports Under COVID Guidelines

Findlay City Schools is asking everyone to do their part to help ensure that the fall sports seasons don’t get derailed by a jump in coronavirus cases.

Athletic Director Nate Weihrauch says a lot of work has gone into preparing the sports seasons under COVID-19 guidelines.

The governor’s order allowing sports to be played says coaches, volunteers, athletic trainers, and officials must wear a face covering at all times, and players must wear a face covering when not on the field or court of play.

Weihrauch says players and coaches have done a good job adjusting and fans will need to as well.

The limited number of spectators who are allowed to attend games will be required to wear a mask throughout the entire game and family members should be seated together and socially distanced from others.

Weihrauch says ticket information will be sent to each student-athletes family through Final Forms.

The Findlay Trojans Football team begins the season at Whitmer on Friday night August 28th. You can hear their games on WFIN.

Blanchard Valley Conference games can be heard on 100.5 WKXA, and Ottawa Glandorf games can be heard as usual on 106.3 The Fox.

Click here for more details on the governor’s order allowing high school sports this fall.