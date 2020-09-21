FHS Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

Findlay City Schools says a staff member at the high school has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first staff member to come down with the coronavirus after two students recently tested positive and more than 100 went into quarantine, putting the football and volleyball seasons on hold.

Three other staff members are under quarantine.

The school district sent a letter to parents saying that Hancock Public Health is reviewing the level of contacts the staff member had and if they determine that the staff member was in close contact with you or your student you will receive a call from the health department.

“Findlay City Schools will continue to follow all COVID-related safety procedures from the CDC as well as the state and local health departments for best practices and procedures to protect everyone’s health,” the letter said.

The school district has a COVID-19 dashboard that you can view by clicking here.