FHS Student-Athletes Take Part In National Signing Day

Seven Findlay High School student-athletes recently took part in a National Signing Day ceremony.

The student-athletes signed their letter of intent to play collegiate sports and continue their academic pursuits in college.

They are:

Austin Asada, who will play tennis at Ohio Northern.

Donovan Harris, who will play football at Baldwin Wallace.

Jadyn Barney, who will play soccer at Tiffin University.

Kellen Wetz, who will play lacrosse at Hiram.

Jake Bishop, who will play basketball at the University of Findlay.

Delaney Spradlin, who will be on the swim team at Ashland University.

Connor Harp, who will play football at Baldwin Wallace.