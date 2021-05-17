FHS Student Club Raising Money To Pay Students’ Fees

A youth service leadership program at Findlay High School is working to help ensure that seniors behind on their school fees still get their diploma at commencement.

The Findlay High School Key Club learned that 167 senior at the high school owe around a total of $30,000 in unpaid fees to the school.

While seniors who have outstanding fees will still be allowed to participate in graduation, they won’t get the official documentation showing that they graduated — their diploma — until all their fees have been paid.

Key Club member Maureen Jones (center) says the club is selling tickets to the Kiwanis Club of Findlay’s Pancake Day on June, 5th and Kiwanis has agreed to give the Key Club half of the proceeds which will go to help as many seniors as possible with their outstanding fees situation.

Maureen says what’s important to their club is serving the community and school through volunteerism.

In past projects they’ve collected canned goods for a Salvation Army food drive, volunteered with Project Hope and worked to help the environment by doing trash cleanups

Tickets to the Kiwanis Club of Findlay’s Pancake Day can be purchased at the Findlay High School office, from any Kiwanis member and at both Findlay YMCA locations.

Tickets are $6.

The drive-thru event will be held at Findlay High School on Saturday, June 5th from 8 a.m. to noon.

Findlay High School’s commencement is scheduled for Saturday, May 29th.

There are 358 seniors in the class of 2021.