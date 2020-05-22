FHS Student Composes Song About Sudden School Closure

A Findlay High School student is using music to express her feelings about the school year coming to a sudden end.

Emma Parsell wrote and performed the song “Saying Goodbye” which you can hear below.

Emma, pictured below, says the song is a reminder to live in the moment and to not take anything for granted.

“You should just really appreciate all the little moments in life and not take anything for granted because you never know when everything might come crashing to a halt.”

FHS staff member Nelda Benavidez created a video to go with the song for the Class of 2020 which you can see below.

Findlay High School will be having a virtual graduation ceremony Saturday morning at 10.