FHS Student Leadership Honoring Veterans With Special Dinner

The Findlay High School Student Leadership Class will be honoring Findlay Veterans at a special dinner on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the Findlay High School cafeteria.

This RSVP is for A Findlay Community Veteran Dinner hosted by the Findlay High School Student Leadership Class & Findlay community sponsors.

November 6th 6pm – 7:30pm in the Findlay High School Cafeteria. Please enter through the front main entrance doors.

Dinner will be provided by Lee’s chicken and Texas Roadhouse. Drinks provided by We Serve Coffee and Hempy water. This dinner is free for all attendees.

The Findlay High School Student Leadership class would like to honor our Veteran community.

We also have optional games and gift card prizes to local businesses for game winners!

We hope many can attend this special evening and enjoy a free dinner.

Sincerely,

FHS Student Leadership Class