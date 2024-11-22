FHS Student Leadership Presents ‘Pictures With Santa’

Findlay High School Student Leadership will be holding a ‘Pictures with Santa’ event.

It will be held on Saturday, December 7 from 9:30 to noon at Findlay High School.

Admission and pictures are free, and people are encouraged to bring along the whole family for a fun time.

There will also be activities for the kids, cookie decorating, and more.

Some FHS Student Leadership students were on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the fun holiday event.